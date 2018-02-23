Boys Outdo Girls in JSIF Science Quiz

Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (right, presents grade-six student at Lethe Primary in St. James, Dontay Scott, with the first-place trophy in the individual performance category of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund’s (JSIF) Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP) School Science Quiz Competition. Looking on is media personality and master of ceremonies, Dahlia Harris. The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 21 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. + - Photo: Dave Reid Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (right, presents grade-six student at Lethe Primary in St. James, Dontay Scott, with the first-place trophy in the individual performance category of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund’s (JSIF) Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP) School Science Quiz Competition. Looking on is media personality and master of ceremonies, Dahlia Harris. The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 21 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Story Highlights Boys outperformed girls in the Jamaica Social Investment Fund’s (JSIF) 2017 School Science Quiz Competition.

JSIF Social Development Manager, Mona Sue-Ho, said of the 30 students who reached the finals, 17 scored 85 per cent or more, and, of that number, 11 were boys and six were girls.

Dontay Scott of Lethe Primary School in St. James was Champion Boy with an overall average of 94 per cent, and Seindra Copeland of Steer Town Primary, St. Ann, was the Champion Girl with an average of 88.6 per cent.



Boys outperformed girls in the Jamaica Social Investment Fund’s (JSIF) 2017 School Science Quiz Competition.

JSIF Social Development Manager, Mona Sue-Ho, said of the 30 students who reached the finals, 17 scored 85 per cent or more, and, of that number, 11 were boys and six were girls.

“Of our top-10 performers, three were females and seven were males. When it comes on to the science subjects, even with equal enrolment of males and females, we found that the male students outperformed our female students,” she said.

Mrs. Sue-Ho was speaking at the awards ceremony for the competition held on Wednesday (February 21) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Greenwhich Town All-Age in St. Andrew copped first place in the competition, while second place went to Treadlight Primary in Clarendon, with St. Aloysius Primary in Kingston placing third.

Dontay Scott of Lethe Primary School in St. James was Champion Boy with an overall average of 94 per cent, and Seindra Copeland of Steer Town Primary, St. Ann, was the Champion Girl with an average of 88.6 per cent.

The top institutions and students received medals, trophies, certificates of participation, book vouchers and other prizes.

A total of 18 primary and all-age schools and one foundation participated in the annual quiz, which was launched in November 2017.

JSIF partnered with the Jamaica Institution of Engineers, the Caribbean Maritime University, the Scientific Research Council and the Ministry of Education to host the competition, which included a written quiz, science talks and field trips.

It also served to reinforce the grades four and five science curriculum in preparation for the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) in March.

The annual quiz competition is organised under the World Bank-funded Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP).

Implemented in 2014, the ICDP aims to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services and contribute towards increased community safety in 18 economically vulnerable and socially volatile inner-city communities across the parishes of Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, St. Ann, St. James, and Westmoreland.

The total cost of the programme is US$42 million and it is scheduled to end in 2020.