Bodles Research Station to be Rehabilitated





The Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour, St. Catherine is to be rehabilitated at a cost of $300 million.

The allocation for the work, to be implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, has been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives, .

It will go towards renovation of facilities that directly impact the level of support given to farmers and also build the capacity of livestock research personnel.

Meanwhile, $150 million has been allocated for the Agricultural Competitiveness Programme Bridging Project, which aims to address structural challenges in the local agricultural sector in order to improve its competiveness.

The anticipated physical targets for the 2018/19 period are: development of the Spring Garden agro park in Portland; procurement and installation of irrigation pipes and fittings; and construction of a pump station and installation of equipment for pump houses.

The funds will also cover construction of farm access road and water channel; procurement of land surveying consultancy services; and to establish a project implementation unit.

Funding for these projects is being provided by the Government of Jamaica.