Baseline Work for Special Security Operation Zones Underway, PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that the baseline work for the Special Security Operation Zones continues even while we await the enforcement of the Act.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that the baseline work for the Special Security Operation Zones continues even while we await the enforcement of the Act.

“I have met with the Commissioner of Police and emphasized the need for a programme on human rights training and that they should start now to identify persons within the Force who can act as Area Commanders so that they can get the necessary training to understand the powers that they will have and how to act as Commanders of a Zone”.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking at the meeting of the National Partnership Council yesterday (April 20) at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

He said that “this is a piece of legislation that will require intense consultation and public education. The government intends to be very open and transparent”.

The Prime Minister also informed the Council that the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA, is well underway to being its own law enforcement service that’s distinct from a constabulary service.

The Bills, MOCA and the Zones of Special Operations, Special Security and Community Development Measures Act, were tabled in Parliament on March 21, during the Prime Minister’s contribution to the 2017/2018 Budget Debate.