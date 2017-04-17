Bartlett to Promote Jamaica at World Travel and Tourism Summit

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett + - Photo: Garwin Davis Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett will be among a list of influential speakers at the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 17th Global Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on April 27.

Mr. Bartlett, who left the island on April 16 for engagements in Ethiopia and Dubai, told JIS News that he is looking forward to address what is arguably the biggest and most prestigious tourism summit in the world.





The impressive line-up also includes: former British Prime Minister, David Cameron; United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary General Taleb Rifai; United States Travel Association President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roger Dow; AirAsia CEO, Tony Fernandes; Travel Editor for CBS News, Peter Greenberg; President and CEO of Marriott International, Arne Sorenson; and President of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy.

“I am indeed honoured to be sharing the stage with some very esteemed speakers…certainly some of the biggest names in tourism and also the travel industry,” he said.

“I will be using the opportunity to highlight all the wonderful things we have been doing here in Jamaica and pretty much making the case as to why we should be a destination of choice for travellers,” he added.

The Tourism Minister told JIS NEWS that he will also use the opportunity to plug the upcoming UNWTO Conference, which will be held in November at the Montego Bay Conference Centre, St. James.

“The WTTC represents another opportunity for Jamaica to be highlighted on the world stage and in front of an audience of key tourism decision makers,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“These are the movers and shakers in the travel and tourism industry…the kind of power brokers that we want on our side. An opportunity like this is invaluable and comes ever so often,” he pointed out.

The summit will bring together hundreds of leaders from public and private sector entities in travel and tourism worldwide to explore the theme: ‘Transforming Our World’, and how the sector’s contribution to sustainable development can be maximized.

Mr. Bartlett’s first stop overseas will be in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on April 18 to attend the 59th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa, followed by a high-level meeting on Chinese Outbound Tourism to Africa.

He will then travel to United Arab Emirates, Dubai, to attend the 42nd Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for the Middle East and the UNWTO and Arabian Travel Market Ministerial Forum on Tourism’s contribution to sustainable and inclusive economic growth and diversification in the MENA region on April 24.

While in Thailand, Minister Bartlett will participate in a press conference, scheduled for April 26, which will be jointly hosted by Secretary General of the UNWTO, Dr. Taleb Rifai, and a representative from the World Bank Group.

The news briefing will highlight sustainable tourism as a catalyst for national development on an international platform, where key media houses and stakeholders will be present. Minister Bartlett is slated to return to Jamaica on April 29.