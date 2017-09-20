Author Archives: Iceta Wright

News by Date

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

News By Month

Click the arrow to filter by date

By

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says that additional staff will be hired to serve the nation’s courts. He informed that Cabinet has signed off on 17 more posts, including 10 Crown counsels for the office of the Director of Public … Continued

News

The Breast is Best

By

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton has reiterated calls for mothers to consider exclusive breastfeeding of their babies for the first six months of life in order to reduce infant mortality and morbidity rates. He noted that appropriate … Continued

News
Page 1 of 512345