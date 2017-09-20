Author Archives: Iceta Wright
Education Ministry To Make Physical Activity Mandatory For Schools
The Breast is Best
JPS to Produce 45 Per Cent of Power From LNG By June 2019
Foreign Affairs Ministry Celebrates 55th Anniversary with Commemorative Publications
Two publications commemorating the 55th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade’s establishment have been presented to several State institutions. The beneficiary recipients include the Office of the Cabinet, Houses of Parliament, Jamaica Information Service, Creative Production … Continued
School Administrators, Parents and Students to Be Prepared For PEP
Education Minister Opens New Sanitation Facility at Mona Heights Primary
PM Says Security Forces Will Be In Mount Salem for Full 60 Days
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has reassured residents of Mount Salem, St. James, that the security forces will be in the community for the full 60 days as prescribed under the law governing the zones of special operations. … Continued
Foreign Affairs Ministry Opens Exhibition to Launch 55th Anniversary Celebrations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade launched its 55th anniversary celebrations with the opening of an exhibition highlighting the entity’s achievements since 1962. Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry’s … Continued
TAJ Saturday Opening Hours during Traffic Ticket Amnesty
During the Traffic Ticket Amnesty, August – October 2017, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will open on Saturdays, eight offices islandwide from 10:00am to 4:00pm. This is in order to facilitate the expected increase in traffic ticket fine payments. The special … Continued
Fewer Guns and Ammunition Coming Into Island
Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says intelligence is showing that there is a reduction in guns and ammunition coming into the island, due to the two ships and surveillance plane acquired by the Government. According to Mr. Montague, … Continued
USAID Provides US$3 Million for Safety and Security In Schools Project
Processing of Court Cases to Be Improved Through CISS
Occupational Safety And Health Bill Tabled
The Occupational Safety and Health Bill was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 4). The legislation, which is geared at securing the safety and health of all Jamaican workers, was tabled by Labour and Social Security Minister, … Continued
1,000 Additional Hotel Rooms Being Built This Year
Gov’t on Course to Implement Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme In September
PM Announces New Entity to Strengthen Relations With Diaspora
Hon. Edmund Bartlett speech on Sustainable Tourism – A Catalyst for Job Creation and Inclusive Growth
Diaspora A Reservoir of Capital, Skills and Expertise – PM
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Jamaican diaspora represents a powerful reservoir of capital, relationships, skills and expertise that can be harnessed to assist in driving the country’s development. He was speaking at Tuesday’s (April 4) launch … Continued
Portmore Basic School Gets Support Towards Achieving Certification Standards
The Marlin Avenue Basic School in Portmore, St. Catherine, is a step closer to achieving full certification under the Early Childhood Commission’s (ECC) 12 Operating standards for Early Childhood Institutions (ECI). On Monday, April 3, Deputy Director General of Regulatory … Continued