Attorney General Says Government has Full Support of World Bank

Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, says the Government has the full support of the World Bank on key initiatives that aim to enhance the country's growth agenda.

The Attorney General was speaking to JIS News as she welcomed the World Bank Group’s (WBG’s) Executive Directors at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston today (September 14).

The team consists of nine members of the WBG’s Board of Executive Directors, representing 98 member countries from the Caribbean, Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific. They are in the island for a two-day visit.



“They report that we are at a good place at this time, and they are in full support of what the Government is doing, particularly on the economic-reform front, on the public-sector-reform initiatives, disaster risk management reduction and a host of other areas with which we collaborate,” she said.

She said visits such as these are extremely important, adding that the team will witness first-hand the projects that the World Bank is integrally involved with in the island.

“You know the discussions are made in the boardroom. When you can leave the boardroom and come to the member country and see how project funds are spent, how the decisions that are made by the Executive Directorship in support of the government work actually takes place on the ground, it makes a huge difference,” she told JIS News.

In her remarks, Executive Director, Karen Mathiasen, said these trips are the highlight of being at the World Bank.

“We are usually in our boardrooms in Washington DC reviewing project documents, and when we actually get out to visit the client countries and see the projects and meet the Ministers and other officials, it is tremendously rewarding,” she said.

The delegation will discuss Jamaica’s development priorities, emerging opportunities and challenges, as well as WBG engagement in support of the country’s efforts to reduce poverty and enhance prosperity.

During their visit, they will meet with Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw; and other members of the Cabinet, as well as key representatives from the private sector, civil society and women entrepreneurs.

WBG Board members are also expected to meet with farmers’ groups and visit greenhouses to see results accomplished under the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) project.