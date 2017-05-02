Assistance for Students Preparing for CSEC Exams

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), emphasises a point at a press conference at his Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on May 1. Others looking on are Senior Advisor to the Minister, Sharon Hay-Webster and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dean-Roy Bernard. + - Photo: Dave Reid Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (centre), emphasises a point at a press conference at his Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on May 1. Others looking on are Senior Advisor to the Minister, Sharon Hay-Webster and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dean-Roy Bernard. Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is collaborating with One-on-One Educational Services Ltd. to assist students in their preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Based in Kingston, One-on-One provides personalisd educational services and e-learning solutions to secondary-school students and corporate entities.

A summer programme will also be developed for these students, which they can access at their schools. They will be given early access to the One-on-One platform to complement the face-to-face interactions they will have at school.



Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said that 4,500 access cards have been provided to students from targeted schools, who will be sitting mathematics, English language and the sciences.

“Students… are able to use the cards to access online tutorials and practice questions in the coming weeks as they prepare for their examinations,” he noted.

He was addressing a press conference at his Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on Monday (May 1).

Senator Reid informed that the Ministry will be administering a standardised test for grade-10 students who will be sitting CSEC mathematics in 2018.

“The results of the test will be used to identify students needing (further) critical support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Reid noted that the Ministry has been partnering with universities to deal with the issue of outstanding tuition fees by some students. He informed that negotiations were held with institutions in order to facilitate settlement of the outstanding amounts.

He informed further that $45 million remains outstanding by approximately 329 students of the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).

He said provisions will be made through the Jamaica Values and Attitudes Programme (JAMVAT) to cover the $9 million owed by 225 students who benefit from the programme.

The remaining $36 million will be facilitated through a fast-track Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB) application process.

“We will work with our students and stakeholders to facilitate scholarships and legitimate financial arrangements,” Senator Reid said.