Artistes to Speak Against Violence at Int’l Women’s Day Concert

Several Jamaican artistes will participate in a free concert on International Women's Day (March 8), at Emancipation Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The concert, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, with support from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, is part of activities to recognise the day, being observed under the theme ‘Unite to End Gender-based Violence’.

Before the concert, there will be an Advocacy Walk under the theme ‘#BeBoldForChange’, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Emancipation Park, Kingston.



It will feature women singers, including Marcia Griffiths, Etana, Queen Ifrica, Judy Mowatt, Carlene Davis, Sister Pat, Nadine Sutherland and the all-female band, Adahzeh.

Among the male entertainers are Tony Rebel, Razor B, Tarrus Riley, Ruff Kutt Band, and Ity and Fancy Cat.

Participants with placards displaying key messages addressing gender-based violence will walk from the Park along Knutsford Boulevard to Trafalgar Road and back to the Park.

Persons wishing to register a group or team for the walk can contact the Bureau of Gender Affairs at 754-8576 or via email: mmoore-cooke@mcges.gov.jm or via WhatsApp at 260-1577.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, Director of Policy and Research at the Bureau, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Sharon Coburn

Robinson, said the concert presents an opportunity for artistes to deliver positive messages to Jamaicans and to show that they are also denouncing violence.

“They will speak through music on the day to express their solidarity with the actions towards eliminating or addressing gender-based violence,” she said.

Referring to the theme for International Women’s Day, Mrs. Robinson said there is need for a coordinated approach in addressing violence. She said that every citizen has a key role to play and that it is “not just the Government that should be working towards addressing violence”.

“We want every citizen to see that they have a role to play in ending violence, in shoring up protection around each other, where citizens in communities take responsibility for their own children, for their families as well as other children,” she added.