April 15 to 20 is Maths Week

Addressing a JIS Think Tank on Tuesday (April 10), National Mathematics Coordinator at the Ministry, Dr. Tamika Benjamin, said that during the week, “students, teachers and the wider public will have the opportunity to engage in activities that are geared towards improving attitudes towards mathematics”.

Activities will kick off with a national church service on Sunday, April 15 at the Life Centre Tabernacle, Church of God of Prophecy in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. This will be followed by the official launch on Monday, April 16 at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), St. Andrew.



During the period, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will host the fifth staging of Mathematics Week under the theme ‘Math Counts.’.

On Tuesday, April 17 a Maths Road Show will be held at the Neville Antonio Park in Port Antonio, Portland, under the theme: ‘Maths in your World’.

Dr. Benjamin explained that the event will seek to engage members of the public in identifying areas in their everyday life where they are using maths.

The main event for the week will be the staging of a National Mathematics Exposition on Thursday, April 19 at the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Mona campus from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The expo is intended to provide students, teachers and parents with an opportunity to interface with maths in the real world.

At the expo, the Ministry will collaborate with the teacher-training institutions to mount concept-based booths designed around topics in the maths curriculum.

Students will have the opportunity to interface with the ideas and the principles in a fun and engaging way.

The day’s activities will include a maths extravaganza from noon to 2:00 p.m., which will feature cultural performances under the ‘Math Counts’ theme.

Several exhibitors will be on hand to demonstrate how maths applies to their profession or the industry in which they operate.

These include Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), HEART Trust/NTA, Shipping Association of Jamaica, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica.

Dr. Benjamin is encouraging schools within the respective educational regions to organise their own activities on Friday, April 20 that place emphasis on ‘Math Counts’.