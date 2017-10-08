Approximately JMD Twenty-Four Million Worth Of Cocaine Seized On The Port Of Kingston

Story Highlights On Friday October 6, 2017, members of the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) and officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Narcotics Division (JCF-ND) seized a shipment consisting of fifteen (15) rectangular packages containing 16.90kgs/37.26 lbs of Cocaine with an estimated street value of JMD$24,167,000.00/ US$185,900.00 concealed in a transshipment container on the Port of Kingston.







On Friday October 6, 2017, members of the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) and officers from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Narcotics Division (JCF-ND) seized a shipment consisting of fifteen (15) rectangular packages containing 16.90kgs/37.26 lbs of Cocaine with an estimated street value of JMD$24,167,000.00/ US$185,900.00 concealed in a transshipment container on the Port of Kingston.

During routine operations the team was alerted to a container with a discrepancy and further examination led to the discovery of (15) rectangular packages, with white powdery substance, field tested to be Cocaine.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Border Protection Division of the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Narcotics Division.

No arrest has been made in conjunction with the seizure.