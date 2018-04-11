Application for Hope Summer Work Programme Extended to April 27

Director of Communications and Marketing at the National Youth Service (NYS), Julia Smiley Green, highlights the various programmes being undertaken by the agency, at a JIS Think Tank on March 13. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Director of Communications and Marketing at the National Youth Service (NYS), Julia Smiley Green, highlights the various programmes being undertaken by the agency, at a JIS Think Tank on March 13. Story Highlights The application deadline for the HOPE Youth Summer Work Programme has been extended to April 27, 2018.

The thrust, which is in line with the Government’s initiative of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, will enable 14,000 young people to benefit from valuable work experience during the months of June, July and August.

The programme consists of recruitment/selection, training, orientation, placement and monitoring.



The target group, aged 17 to 29 years, will be placed in various entities for a period of three weeks, where they will gain some of the necessary skills for the world of work.

In addition to completing an application form, persons are required to submit copies of their birth certificate, tax registration number (TRN) and national insurance scheme (NIS) cards, national or school identification card, proof of qualification (if any) and résumé.

Persons may download the application form at www.heart-nta.org or www.nysjamaica.org. Once completed, the form can be dropped off at any HEART Trust/NTA, Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning or National Youth Service (NYS) office.

For more information, persons may call 754-9816-8 or send an email to: thenationalyouthservice@gmail.com.