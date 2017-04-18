Appleton Estate Upgrading a Game Changer for South Coast Tourism – Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the $1 billion renovation of the Appleton Estate Rum Tour in Siloah, St. Elizabeth will be a “game changer” for tourism along the south coast.

“The Appleton Estate Rum Tour is not only a billion dollar upgrade to what was already an extraordinary facility. It will now be the premiere game changer for the south coast, offering a product that cannot be found anywhere else in the world,” he told JIS NEWS.

The Appleton Estate Rum Tour project includes the renovation of the existing property and surrounding landscape; the addition of modern rooms to facilitate the tasting of rum; an expansive retail store; and a restaurant and lounge, offering Appleton-infused Jamaican cuisine.



He noted that the region, which has been lagging behind the north coast in terms of both offerings and arrivals, will be significantly boosted by a world class attraction.

The Minister noted that with the thousands of hotels rooms slated to come on stream over the next five years and also the huge boost in the cruise shipping sector, attractions like the Appleton Rum Tour “are can’t miss investments” that will attract a massive market.

Project Manager for the Appleton Estate Rum Tour, Catherine McDonald said the work is on schedule.

“We have a fantastic team of local talent working on this project and everyone has really pulled together to ensure that the Appleton Estate Rum Tour and Visitor Centre is a world class facility where the guest experience will be like no other attraction in Jamaica or any other rum attraction in the world,” she noted.

Ms. McDonald said she is very pleased with the progress of the project, noting that the excavation and foundation works have been completed.

“The walls and partitions are approximately 90 per cent complete and the roofing work should commence later this month. We are therefore on track to welcome guests to the new Appleton Estate Rum Tour and Visitor Centre in October 2017,” she told JIS NEWS.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Minister, who left the island on April 16 for engagements in Africa and Asia, said he is encouraged to see significant investments in the upgrading of attractions across the island.

He cited Chukka Caribbean Adventures’ US$4 million investment in the upgrading of its Good Hope property in Falmouth; works at Dunn’s River Falls and Fisherman’s Beach in Ocho Rios; and the US$1 million that has been pumped into improvements at Wata Land in St. Mary.