Amnesty for Persons Living Illegally in Jamaica

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Government will be embarking on an amnesty in early 2018 aimed at regularising the status of some 15,000 to 20,000 persons living illegally in Jamaica.

Mr. Montague said this decision follows a recent submission he made to Cabinet on the matter.

He was speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the Police Officers’ Club in St. Andrew on Thursday (December 14) for 47 foreign nationals who have been granted Jamaican citizenship.

The ceremony was hosted by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).

Mr. Montague noted that there are many foreigners who, although living illegally in Jamaica for some time, have, nonetheless, contributed significantly to Jamaica’s development.

“(But) they have never sorted out their documents, and we want to give them that opportunity to become permanent residents and use this as a step towards (gaining) citizenship,” he added.

“Jamaicans have gone elsewhere and benefited from the opportunity to formalise their citizenship. It is now time for Jamaica to offer those on her shores the same opportunity,” Mr. Montague emphasised.