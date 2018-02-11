Ambassador Marks Representing Jamaica At Sixth World Government Summit In Dubai

Story Highlights The summit is a global platform dedicated to the enhancement of governments around the world and will bring together more than 3,000 participants, including world leaders, policymakers, representatives of international organizations and experts from over 130 countries.

This year’s staging, being held under the theme: ‘Shaping Future Governments’, will explore the role of administrations over the forthcoming decades, against the background of notable advances that have occurred and continue to take place globally, and which are anticipated in the years ahead.

The country is being represented at the conference for the first time by Mrs. Marks, who was invited by the Government of the United Arab Emirates.



Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, is in Dubai representing the island at the sixth annual World Government Summit, which runs from February 11 to 13.

The country is being represented at the conference for the first time by Mrs. Marks, who was invited by the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

The summit is a global platform dedicated to the enhancement of governments around the world and will bring together more than 3,000 participants, including world leaders, policymakers, representatives of international organizations and experts from over 130 countries.

This year’s staging, being held under the theme: ‘Shaping Future Governments’, will explore the role of administrations over the forthcoming decades, against the background of notable advances that have occurred and continue to take place globally, and which are anticipated in the years ahead.

Mrs. Marks will have the opportunity to interact with a number of world leaders who are involved in work aimed at advancing their nations’ development.

Previous speakers at summit include: former United States President, Barak Obama; United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres; World Band President, Jim Yong Kim; and International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Christine Lagarde.