Ambassador Lauds Scholarship Committee

Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica, Washington DC, Mrs. Nicholette Williams (3rd right), with (from left) Principal of Kingston College (KC), Mr. David Myrie; awardees Dr. Donald Philbert and Audley Hewett; Principal of Calabar High School, Albert Corcho; and Mr. Christopher Hunt, at the Sixth Annual Jamaica David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship fundraising ball, in Washington DC on January 13. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica, Washington DC, Mrs. Nicholette Williams (3rd right), with (from left) Principal of Kingston College (KC), Mr. David Myrie; awardees Dr. Donald Philbert and Audley Hewett; Principal of Calabar High School, Albert Corcho; and Mr. Christopher Hunt, at the Sixth Annual Jamaica David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship fundraising ball, in Washington DC on January 13. Story Highlights Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, has commended the Jamaica David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Committee for providing over $8.4 million in scholarships to 21 students from Calabar High School and Kingston College.

The Ambassador pointed out that the act of kindness displayed by past students of both institutions has not only made it possible for students of Calabar High and Kingston College to achieve their dreams, but also serves as an inspiration to others.

“Even though Calabar High and Kingston College have a history of long-standing friendly rivalry in sports and academics, this initiative should be viewed as a fitting example of the synergistic effort towards a common purpose, strengthening the relationship between the two schools,” she said.



“I am heartened by the tremendous growth of this endeavour, which is in its sixth year of fundraising, from which four students will benefit. Your scholarship has moved from two in previous years to four this year. This continued growth augurs well for the future of the scholarship programme, which helps to defray costs associated with books, lunch, tuition and other expenses of the student,” she noted.

Ambassador Marks, in her message read by Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica, Nicholette Williams, at the sixth annual Jamaica David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship fundraising ball held in Washington DC on January 13, said the glowing testimonies of awardees and the positive feedback from their parents and school principals attest to the far-reaching impact the scholarships have on the students.

The ambassador argued that there is no better way to honour the memory and legacy of David Hunt, someone who made a significant contribution to both institutions and impacted the lives of young men in the society.

The Headmasters of Calabar High and Kingston College, Albert Corcho and David Myrie, respectively, had high praises for the organisers of the scholarship programme, describing the fund as a life line that has helped numerous students achieve their goal of finishing high school.

They commended the organisers and old boys for giving back to their schools in this tangible way.

In his remarks, Chairman of the David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Committee, Christopher Hunt, said that this year, two students each from Calabar High and Kingston College will receive scholarships valued at US$1,000 per person.

This will cover the students’ educational expenses from grades eight to 13. He pointed out that the committee is examining the prospect of providing additional assistance to students attending tertiary institutions.

To qualify for a scholarship, the recipient must be a student in need who displays high academic performance and is involved in sports and other extracurricular activities.

The scholarship fund was established to preserve the legacy of the late David Hunt, a past student of Kingston College and a coach at Calabar High School, who passed away in October 2007.

Mr. Audley Hewett, past student of Kingston College, received the 2017 David “Wagga” Hunt Award for giving back to his school, community and country, while Dr. Donald Philbert of Calabar High received the same award for his philanthropic efforts.