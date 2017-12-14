Adequate Supply of Vegetables for Holiday Season

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, says consumers will have adequate vegetables and fruits throughout the holiday season.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, says consumers will have adequate vegetables and fruits throughout the holiday season.

He said that while production of some crops has been affected by the consistent heavy rainfall, the Government has taken the necessary steps to ensure that consumers have enough supplies.

Mr. Samuda was addressing a press briefing at his Hope Gardens offices in St. Andrew, on December 13.

The Minister said that a careful look was taken at the demand, and “precautionary” measures put in place to ensure that consumers will have access to adequate supplies.

Mr. Samuda pointed out that growth in the agricultural sector should be affected for the last quarter of the calendar year, and were it not for the heavy rains, targets would have been met.

“We harvested more in domestic agricultural crops up to September, producing some 32 tonnes over last year,” the Minister informed.

Mr. Samuda noted that growth has taken place in the production of poultry meat, eggs and pork, and that the country “is self-sufficient in those proteins”.