Additional Space for Court of Appeal

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, addresses the House of Representatives on Tuesday (September 19). + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, addresses the House of Representatives on Tuesday (September 19).



Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the building that houses the Accountant General’s Department, downtown Kingston, has been vacated and renovations should start in a matter of weeks, which will provide additional space for the Court of Appeal.

“A backlog is growing in the Court of Appeal, and I know the President would like to start appointing the additional judges, but he can’t appoint them unless space is available,” Mr. Chuck said.

Addressing the House of Representatives on September 19, the Justice Minister said he hopes by February 2018 space will become available for use within the building.

“I am working on the basis that the contractors will start the work and finish up at least the office space for the judges by February next year. But, the three courts may not operate before May or June of next year,” Mr. Chuck added.

The Court of Appeal is the highest court physically resident in Jamaica. It deals with appeals from the decisions made in the Supreme Court and Resident Magistrates’ courts.

It also hears appeals from certain bodies such as the Industrial Disputes Tribunal and the General Legal Council.