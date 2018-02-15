Additional Resources to Combat Crime

Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says the Government is committed to providing additional resources and support to fight crime during the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says the Government is committed to providing additional resources and support to fight crime during the 2018/19 fiscal year.

He says special attention will be given to the justice system, while social interventions targeting unattached youth will continue in earnest.

The Governor-General was delivering the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of the 2018/19 Parliamentary Year at Gordon House on Thursday (February 15), under the theme ‘Continuing on the Path to Prosperity’.

Noting that organised crime and the resulting violence and homicide remain the biggest threats to citizens’ security and continue to stymie Jamaica’s growth and prosperity, the Governor-General said many persons have concluded that “enough is enough”.

He said the Administration has shown that it is prepared to take the “tough and resolute” measures needed to tackle crime, adding that there are signs that a coalition is being developed across all sectors to address this issue “caused by only a minority of Jamaicans”.

The Governor-General said the unanimous vote by Members of the House of Representatives to extend the State of Public Emergency in St. James “sent a signal that the political directorate is prepared to unite against the criminals who have caused too much hurt, too much pain and too many tears over the past many, many years”.

“This fight against crime is one that we all must be a part of… . It is one that we cannot afford to lose and one that every Jamaican who wants to see a brighter day must be encouraged to join,” he emphasised.

The Governor-General contended that in order to achieve this, all branches of the State, all ministries, departments and agencies must understand their critical role and their intersection and interconnection with other core functions, “to create a seamlessly integrated machinery that can overcome any challenge and, ultimately, secure the prosperity of the Jamaican people”.

“Through a united effort, as one nation, one people (and) one family, we can nurture the germinating seeds of our success (and) our prosperity. All branches of the State recommit to work complementarily and earnestly to achieve the set objectives in true and faithful service to the people,” he added.