Additional Living Quarters to Be Built at May Pen Fire Station

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), in discussion with Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left); and Commissioner, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Raymond Spencer, aboard one of the fireboats handed over to the Brigade during a ceremony at the Fire Boat Station in Newport East, Kingston, on April 16. During the ceremony, six emergency response vehicles, valued $385 million, were also handed over. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), in discussion with Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left); and Commissioner, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Raymond Spencer, aboard one of the fireboats handed over to the Brigade during a ceremony at the Fire Boat Station in Newport East, Kingston, on April 16. During the ceremony, six emergency response vehicles, valued $385 million, were also handed over. Story Highlights Construction of additional living quarters at the May Pen Fire Station in Clarendon is expected to begin shortly.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says $15 million has been set aside to begin the project.

The Minister said a decision was taken to build additional housing space following a tour of the fire station last year, during which he was informed that male and female firefighters were sharing the same space. “As far as I’m concerned, that is totally unacceptable,” he said.



Construction of additional living quarters at the May Pen Fire Station in Clarendon is expected to begin shortly.

A project of the Government, the building will house female firefighters on completion.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says $15 million has been set aside to begin the project.

He was speaking at a handover ceremony at the Fire Boat Station, Newport East, Kingston, on April 16, where six emergency response vehicles, valued at $385 million, were handed over.

The Minister said a decision was taken to build additional housing space following a tour of the fire station last year, during which he was informed that male and female firefighters were sharing the same space. “As far as I’m concerned, that is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie also noted that air-conditioning units have been installed in offices and rooms at the station.

The Minister said that improving the working and living conditions at the May Pen Fire Station forms part of a wider plan to upgrade the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

“We will be doing all that we can to ensure that we make the environment comfortable, to ensure that you have the requisite tools to do the job,” he said.