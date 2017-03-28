Accountant General’s Department to be Relocated by End of April

Accountant General, Carlene Murdock, speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Friday, March 24. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Accountant General, Carlene Murdock, speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Friday, March 24. Story Highlights The Accountant General’s Department (AGD) is to be relocated to the Oceana Building in downtown Kingston by the end of April.

A unit of the AGD has already been relocated to a completed section at the Oceana Building, while work continues to get the other areas ready to accommodate the Department.





Accountant General, Carlene Murdock, made the disclosure at a JIS Think Tank on Friday (March 24).

She said the move is necessary, as the existing location at Public Building West, downtown Kingston, is no longer suitable for the expanding role of the Department.

“Where we are now, we don’t have the infrastructure necessary to move us to where we want to get to as a modernised Department. The new location offers a better … environment, and so the staff is more motivated to execute their responsibilities and to make a difference to this country,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Murdock told JIS News that the changes have not affected services to pensioners or other clients.

She informed that the systems and services are being tested in order to ensure that there will be no hiccups when the AGD completes its move.