Accommodation Identified for Wards at Clifton Boys’ Home

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (2nd right), listens keenly to Western Regional Director of the Child Development Agency (CDA), Eunice Scott Shaw (2nd left), as she gives an update on temporary arrangements to house the 28 wards of the State who were displaced following a fire which destroyed the Clifton Boys' Home in Darliston, Westmoreland, on January 15. The State Minister toured the St. John's Anglican Church, where the boys are housed temporarily, on January 16. Others (from left) are House Mother, Irene McDonald and head of the St. John's Anglican Church, Father Hartley Perrin.

The home was destroyed by fire on January 15, and the 28 boys, aged 6 to 18, have been temporarily housed at the St. John’s Anglican Church, which owns and operates the facility.

Meanwhile, the State Minister said the outpouring of support for the home and the boys, from both local and overseas partners, has been tremendous.



He added that once the necessary contractual arrangements can be ironed out, the wards will be relocated there.

The State Minister said all effort will be made to keep the boys together under the care and guidance of their House Mother, Irene McDonald, with whom they share a special relationship.

Speaking to JIS News on January 16 during a visit to the St. John’s Anglican Church, Mr. Green expressed appreciation for the quick and decisive response from representatives of the Child Development Agency (CDA) and the church, following the fire.

“I am very happy that the CDA came in very early. We have provided counselling services. The boys seem to be very upbeat, and they are looking out for each other. I am very happy with what I have seen, thus far, and we just have to keep at it,” the State Minister said.

“Clearly these are temporary arrangements. We just had to do something so that they would have somewhere to lay their heads. We are already far advanced in trying to secure another location that is more suitable,” Mr. Green added.

“I must thank Jamaicans, both here and abroad, who want to help. We will have to engage the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the church to see how quickly we can get the building back up. It’s a privately owned home run by the church, and I think this will take all hands on deck to get it back up and running,” the State Minister said.