AAJ Donates $9 Million to ODPEM’s ‘Help Impacted Islands Initiative’

+ - Photo: R. Fraser



Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) has donated $9 million to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management’s (ODPEM) ‘Help Impacted Islands Initiative’ to assist Caribbean countries affected by the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The cheque was presented during a ceremony held on Friday (October 13) at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management headquarters in Kingston.

The distribution of the Funds will be done through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDMEA).

Among the islands impacted by the passage of the hurricanes include: Anguilla, Barbuda, Dominica, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.

In his remarks, Director General of the ODPEM, Major Clive Davis thanked the AAJ for its generous donation, which he said, sets the example for other organizations to follow suit in giving generously to these islands which are in dire need of assistance.

“The suffering is far from over. Reports coming out of Dominica are that the rebuilding process is going to be long and challenging. The Airports Authority has seen the need, has identified with the cause and we will ensure that those persons in need benefit from this donation,” he said.

For his part, President and Chief Executive Officer of the AAJ, Audley Deidrick noted that because of the extreme damage done to the islands, “we found it necessary to make this presentation to the Government.”

“I am happy to show our Caribbean brothers and sisters that the government and people of Jamaica stand with them in their time of need,” he said.

The ‘Help Impacted Islands Initiative’ is aimed at providing support to the impacted states of the Caribbean. Donations may be made in two forms, that is, monetary and in-kind.

Monetary Donations may be made at any branch of the National Commercial Bank, under the account Name: ODPEM donation account (Oxford Road Branch), account number: 212-387-304.

Persons may also donate items such as: bottled water; non-perishable/canned food items; tarpaulins; diapers; sheet sets; collapsible water containers; hygiene products; flashlights/ lanterns; and batteries.

The items can be delivered to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management at 2-4 Haining Road Kingston 5 on Mondays to Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.