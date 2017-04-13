99% Labour Agreements Completed

In this file photo, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Rudyard Spencer (right); and Negotiating Officer at the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) representing Public Sector Pharmacists, Elvis Lennon (centre); sign the Heads of Agreement for the 2015/2017 contract period. + - Photo: JIS Photographer In this file photo, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Rudyard Spencer (right); and Negotiating Officer at the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) representing Public Sector Pharmacists, Elvis Lennon (centre); sign the Heads of Agreement for the 2015/2017 contract period. Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Rudyard Spencer, says 99 per cent of the collective labour agreements have been completed for the 2015-2017 contract period.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Rudyard Spencer, says 99 per cent of the collective labour agreements have been completed for the 2015-2017 contract period.

Making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 11, Mr. Spencer said that discussions are still ongoing with the remaining one per cent.

He noted that this remaining percentage represents four groups within Central Government and Local Government.

Mr. Spencer informed that provision has been created in the 2017/18 Budget to facilitate the settlement of outstanding agreements related to the 2015-17 contract period as well as arrears in allowances to groups in the health sector.

The State Minister expressed gratitude that even with continued economic challenges, the industrial climate remained stable within the public sector and was maintained.

Mr. Spencer is “envisaging that with continued dialogue the relationships will be maintained at this high level”.

Under the 2015-2017 contract period, which is now at an end, civil servants were able to enjoy several improved benefits.

Among them were increases in annual salaries, supper and meal allowances, taxi allowances and travelling allowances.