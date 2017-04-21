$95 Million Being Spent on Upgrading of Infirmaries

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, makes a point during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 19. Seated at left is Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, makes a point during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 19. Seated at left is Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. Story Highlights The Government is spending $95 million to improve five infirmaries across the island.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the St. Elizabeth Infirmary will get attention during the current fiscal year.





Work has started at the Manchester and Portland infirmaries, at a cost of $15 million each; $5 million is being spent at the Trelawny facility; and $40 million and $20 million at the St. James and Westmoreland infirmaries, respectively.

The Minister, who was making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (April 19), said the projects will benefit 1,420 residents, and provide employment for some 300 community persons.

Meanwhile, he informed that work has started on a drop-in centre for homeless persons in Hanover, while facilities will be built in St. Mary and St. Elizabeth at a combined cost of $24 million. He said a suitable location is being identified to build a centre in St. Ann.

The Minister informed the House that the functions of the Board of Supervision, which monitors the delivery of poor-relief services at the local level, will be integrated into the Ministry.

He said the decision was taken after a comprehensive review of the effectiveness of the Board.