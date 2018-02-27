$86 Million Allocated to Climate Change Project

Story Highlights The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will be engaging the services of technical consultants as it works to develop and implement strategies that will enable the country to become more climate change resilient.

The technical consultants will be recruited in the upcoming fiscal year to strengthen the Division’s capacity as the National Designated Authority to the United Nations’ (UN) Green Climate Fund (GCF), and develop the country programme for Jamaica.

The GCF was established by the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2010 as the principal financial resource to help nations cut carbon and protect themselves against the impacts of climate change.



A sum of $86.6 million has been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to undertake this activity through the Ministry’s Climate Change Division.

The money was provided under the GCF Readiness Programme, which builds countries’ capacity to access the GCF through preparing countries to plan for, manage, disburse and monitor climate financing.

Development of a country programme is, therefore, vital to the establishment of a coherent national framework for accessing more international climate finance.

The project is slated to run from October 2017 to April 2019.