82% Reduction in Number of Jamaicans Denied Entry into T&T





Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has revealed that there has been an 82% reduction in the number of Jamaicans denied entry to Trinidad and Tobago over the last year.

At a press briefing this morning (Thursday, April 20) at the Ministry’s headquarters, Senator Johnson Smith also revealed that since the start of the year there has been only one formal report of a Jamaican national who was denied entry.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the Trinidadian authorities for the necessary investigation.

“We are committed to doing our part to continue this encouraging development. To this end, the Ministry has intensified its public outreach activities to sensitize the Jamaican public on travel within CARICOM countries whether for work or pleasure, while working closely with the Government in Trinidad & Tobago,” said Minister Johnson Smith.

“We wish to assure Jamaicans that we are consistent and emphatic in raising our concerns about these matters within CARICOM, including other issues related to implementation of the CSME,” added the Minister.

She reassured Jamaicans that the Trinidadian authorities have been meeting their commitments in terms of training immigration personnel and providing a comfortable facility for Jamaicans who have been denied entry.