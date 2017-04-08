8,000 Additional BPO Jobs Being Created

Story Highlights Major developments in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) locally are expected to generate approximately 8,000 additional jobs this year.

Major developments in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) locally are expected to generate approximately 8,000 additional jobs this year.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr Horace Chang, during his 2017/18 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on April 5.

Dr Chang said this was in keeping with Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness’ mission to employ an additional 200,000 persons in the sector.

“We are working with the HEART Trust/NTA and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to establish the programmes to ensure that this is achievable, including the provision of the technical capacities in engineering and other technical areas needed for the sector and to accommodate the growth in our economy,” he said.

Additionally, the Minister informed that the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) was expanding its purpose-built space for BPO and would be embarking on four main projects at Naggo Head and Caymanas in St. Catherine; Garmex Free Zone in Kingston; and the old Good Year complex in St. Thomas.

“The long term strategic plan is to ensure that the real estate assets of the FCJ and the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) are brought into a full real estate company for the development of purpose-built space for the industry,” he said.

Dr Chang suggested that the assets could then be monetized to enable wider public participation in their development, the company’s profit and the industry’s growth.

“Our objective is to improve efficiency, provide jobs and offer opportunities for improvement in wealth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chang indicated that the development of near-port logistics projects “will generate relatively high skilled jobs (totalling) over 200 in construction initially, and many more in the long term.”