$8.4 Billion Allocated to Boost Capabilities of JDF





With the maintenance of law and order high on the agenda of the Government, a sum of $8.4 billion has been budgeted to bolster the capabilities of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

This includes $1.77 billion for cybersecurity initiatives by the JDF; $1.36 billion to increase the mobility of the JDF; $2.45 billion to purchase helicopters to assist in search and rescue, casualty evaluation, medical evaluation and training; $1.32 billion to strengthen the capability of the JDF within Jamaica’s maritime zone; and $1.5 billion for the construction of new integrated training, accommodation, office and storage facilities.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure. The Estimates were recently tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw.

Anticipated targets for the construction of new integrated training, accommodation, office and storage facilities include completing construction of five buildings at Lathbury Barracks and starting construction of one accommodation building and associated civil works; commencement and completion of construction of multipurpose training facility for Jamaica National Service Corps; and the completion of western bases – Burke Barracks and Barham Wharf Barracks.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund.