$765 Million Allocated to Energy Efficiency Project

The Government is to spend $765 million to enhance Jamaica’s energy efficiency (EE) and energy conservation (EC) potential, through the design and implementation of energy cost-saving measures in the public sector.

The money has been set aside in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

It will be used to develop national guidelines for the disposal of hazardous waste as well as implement an EE and EC baseline awareness survey.

It will also implement additional air-conditioning retrofits at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) (Mobile Reserve), May Pen Police Station and National Police College; and the Post and Telecommunications Department.

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology will serve as the implementing agency of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP), which was first launched in 2012.

The EECP seeks to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry for the implementation of EE and EC and support investments in these measures, and increase awareness and knowledge on EE and EC among key public and private stakeholders.

Other objectives are to reduce energy consumption and costs, and contribute to the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The EECP was scheduled to conclude at the end of 2015, but was extended, with financing by the Government, to facilitate the implementation of the energy-saving strategies in additional entities.