$760 Million to Purchase Equipment for JDF and JCF

The Government has set aside $760 million to improve cybersecurity initiatives and to purchase telecommunications equipment for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

As outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the project seeks to facilitate the procurement of equipment to upgrade and digitalise communications and surveillance systems within the JDF and the JCF.

Of the sum, $380 million will go towards the continued upgrading of radio networks and to supply and install closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs).

The remaining $380 will be used to enhance cyber capability.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and falls under the Ministry of National Security.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, tabled the Estimates on February 15.