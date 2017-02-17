$744 Million to Support National HIV/Aids Response

Story Highlights







The Government has allocated $744.22 million to support the National HIV/AIDS response in Jamaica.

Details are given in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The objective of the project is to reduce AIDS-related morbidity and mortality with effective biomedical and supporting interventions; and reduce new HIV infections among key populations through behavioural and structural interventions.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, it is anticipated that 12,500 men-who-have-sex-with-men (MSM) will be reached with HIV prevention programmes (defined package of services); 3,400 transgenders (TG) reached with HIV prevention programmes (defined package of services); 8,375 MSM to receive an HIV test and know their results; and 11,083 female sex workers (FSWs) reached with HIV prevention programmes (defined package of services).

Plans are also in place to develop and implement a joint civil society advocacy plan/initiative geared at increasing demand for legal reform and an effective redress mechanism by December 2017.

As of June 2016, 2,349 MSM were reached with HIV prevention programmes (defined package of services); 255 transgenders were reached with HIV prevention programmes (defined package of services); and 828 MSM received an HIV test during the reporting period and know their results.

Also, 87 transgenders received an HIV test during the reporting period and know their results; 765 MSM received a syphilis test during the reporting period and know their results; 550 adults and children initiated antiretroviral therapy (ART), with an undetectable viral load at 12 months; and 6,571 adults and children initiated antiretroviral therapy who had at least one viral load test during the last 12 months.

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and Global Fund.