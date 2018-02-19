$7.9 Billion for Social Protection Programme

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $7.912 billion to the Jamaica Social Protection Strategy Programme in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen the overall capacity of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to improve quality and access to the network of social services provided by the Ministry to the poor and vulnerable population.

As of December 2017, the payment of conditional cash transfers to PATH beneficiaries was undertaken.



The programme aims to support consumption, protect and promote the human capital accumulation of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) beneficiaries.

Anticipated targets include continued payment of conditional cash transfers, hosting of parenting workshops with beneficiary families, provision of on-the-job training to 400 PATH beneficiaries, conducting a process and impact evaluation of the parenting pilot, undertaking an organisational review of the Ministry, and equipping and modernising the Social Security Services Division of the Ministry.

The programme is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Jamaica.