More than $697 Million Allocated for Promotion of Sports

Story Highlights More than $697 million will be used for the promotion of sports in the upcoming fiscal year.

Of the sum, $200 million will be used to assist in the coordination and development of sporting programmes at the community and national levels.

Also, $143.9 million has been allocated for coordination and management; while $9.8 million has been allotted for anti-doping operations.



More than $697 million will be used for the promotion of sports in the upcoming fiscal year.

This is outlined in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The promotion of sports programme, which falls under the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, is responsible for the development and implementation of sporting activities at the community and parish levels.

It also provides for development of a national network of world-class sports support services designed to unearth talents and engage Jamaicans of all ages in recreational and competitive sports.

This includes the purchasing and distribution of sporting equipment to clubs and other community and sporting enterprises.

Another $99.6 million will go towards assisting organisations to purchase and distribute sporting and other equipment. Included in the allocation is Appropriations-In-Aid of $39.620 million to offset the operating expenses for the promotion of sports.

Meanwhile, $244.2 million will be used for the management and maintenance of national sporting facilities.

This includes $175.6 million to finance the operations of Independence Park Limited (IPL) and $68.5 million for Trelawny Stadium. Included is Appropriations-In-Aid of $56 million to offset operating expenses of $43.7 million for IPL; and $12.9 million for Trelawny Stadium.

