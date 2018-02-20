$602.6 Million Allocated to Poverty Reduction Programme IV

Story Highlights The Government is continuing work this year under phase four of the Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP IV) for which an additional $602.6 million has been allocated in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which commenced in November 2014, aims to empower residents of volatile communities to achieve their fullest potential, thereby contributing to the attainment of a secure, cohesive and just society.

Achievements up to December 2017 include the signing of six consultancy contracts for the design of schools, police stations and health centres; and the award of 289 tertiary scholarships and internship positions to 50 persons.



The Government is continuing work this year under phase four of the Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP IV) for which an additional $602.6 million has been allocated in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which commenced in November 2014, aims to empower residents of volatile communities to achieve their fullest potential, thereby contributing to the attainment of a secure, cohesive and just society.

These outcomes are consistent with Goals One and Two of the Vision 2030 Jamaica – National Development Plan.

It is envisaged that this will be achieved by, among other things, completing 25 basic infrastructure and support service projects in targeted PRP communities; hosting at least eight summer camps/youth workshops; engaging at last 80 participants in vocational training and awarding tertiary scholarships; certifying approximately 90 per cent of participants in formal training programmes; and conducting enrichment activities for behaviour modification for targeted at-risk youth.

Achievements up to December 2017 include the signing of six consultancy contracts for the design of schools, police stations and health centres; and the award of 289 tertiary scholarships and internship positions to 50 persons.

The project will this year target the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of 22 projects, including eight police stations, seven health centres, five schools and two roads; award of employment internships and grants to train community development committees and community-based organisations; and provide academic support for grade-four students.

The project, which was slated to conclude in December 2018, has been extended to June 2020.

It is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) through joint funding from the Government and European Union.