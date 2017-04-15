$60 Million Expansion Project Opens at Brown’s Hall Primary

Health Minister and Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Hon. Dr. Christopher Tufton (right), interacts with students of the Brown’s Hall Primary School in the parish, at Wednesday’s (April 12) handing over of a $60 million expansion project, which was financed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF). Sharing the moment at left is Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeny. + - Photo: Dave Reid Health Minister and Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Hon. Dr. Christopher Tufton (right), interacts with students of the Brown’s Hall Primary School in the parish, at Wednesday’s (April 12) handing over of a $60 million expansion project, which was financed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF). Sharing the moment at left is Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeny. Story Highlights The 240 students and 13 teachers at the St. Catherine-based Brown’s Hall Primary School, now have upgraded facilities following a $60 million expansion project.

Financed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), the project included construction of new classrooms, multipurpose court, kitchen and tuck shop; erection of new perimeter fence; paving of driveway and parking area; putting in disability access ramps, among other things.

Delivering the keynote address at the official handing over ceremony on April 12, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, urged parents to ensure that their children attend school, and adhere to the standards of order and discipline.



The 240 students and 13 teachers at the St. Catherine-based Brown’s Hall Primary School, now have upgraded facilities following a $60 million expansion project.

Financed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), the project included construction of new classrooms, multipurpose court, kitchen and tuck shop; erection of new perimeter fence; paving of driveway and parking area; putting in disability access ramps, among other things.

Delivering the keynote address at the official handing over ceremony on April 12, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, urged parents to ensure that their children attend school, and adhere to the standards of order and discipline.

He encouraged the students to “work with your teachers, take care of the facilities that are made available for you…pay attention, and take advantage of the educational opportunities being provided.”

For his part, Health Minister and Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Hon. Dr. Christopher Tufton, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community and praised the contractors for completing the project on time and within budget.

“When we are dealing with Government money, whether it is a grant or otherwise, we have to deliver value. People must look on and see that we have management of the process,” he pointed out.

Principal of the institution, Barrington Mighton, said the upgraded facilities have been a source of motivation for teachers and students, which should help to improve academic results.

Managing Director of JSIF, Omar Sweeney, said the project has put the school “in its rightful place,” to prepare well-rounded students.