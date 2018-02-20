$566 Million Allocated to Construct JCF Facilities

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE) + - Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE)



The Government will be spending $566 million to construct and improve police stations and other buildings.

The project, entitled ‘Construction and Improvement of Police Buildings’, is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

As outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the money will go towards the construction and expansion of the Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC) building’s second floor, and the acquisition of land and completion of building design for the accommodation facility in Montpelier, St. James.

It will also go towards the construction of an autopsy suite in Kingston and construction of the JCF divisional headquarters in Port Maria, St. Mary and Port Antonio, Portland.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund.