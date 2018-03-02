$4M Earmarked to Assist Tertiary Students in West Rural St. Andrew

West Rural St. Andrew Member of Parliament, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, addressing the Quality Education Circle (QEC9) relaunch and stakeholders’ meeting, at Oberlin High School in Lawrence Tavern in St. Andrew on February 27. + - Photo: Adrian Walker West Rural St. Andrew Member of Parliament, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, addressing the Quality Education Circle (QEC9) relaunch and stakeholders’ meeting, at Oberlin High School in Lawrence Tavern in St. Andrew on February 27. Story Highlights Member of Parliament for West Rural St. Andrew, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, has indicated that approximately $4 million will be budgeted for tertiary education in her constituency to enable more students to benefit.

“I give out at least $3 million worth of tertiary scholarships every year. This year, I’m going to put away probably $4 million, and that is to assist with tertiary education. We have to elevate our children, we have to make sure that our children are learning... and are moving on to higher education,” she said.

Speaking at the Quality Education Circle (QEC9) stakeholders meeting at Oberlin High School in Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew, on Tuesday (February 27), Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn said the money will be provided through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



The CDF seeks to improve the effectiveness of Members of Parliament as a designated funding mechanism for constituency projects.

Its principal aim is to promote human and infrastructure development at the community and constituency levels through the establishment of sustainable development projects.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn encouraged parents and teachers to play greater roles in ensuring that every child receives quality education.

The Parliamentarian said education is an important tool that individuals can use to change their circumstances in life.

“If you see that a child in your community is not going to school, it is your duty to find out what is the reason, so that that child gets a chance to (get an) education,” she said.

The function was held under the theme, ‘Growing Better Schools… Better Communities’.

QEC9 comprises 21 schools in West Rural St. Andrew and is geared towards improving students’ performance and the overall outcomes for schools.

These institutions are located in the Red Hills, Stony Hill, Lawrence Tavern, and Brandon Hill.

They include one high school; eight stand-a-lone primary schools; eight schools that function as primary schools with infant departments; three preparatory schools; one infant, primary and junior high school.