$48.4 Million Allocated for Montego Bay’s Urban Action Plan Project

Story Highlights







Over $48.4 million has been allocated to the Emerging and Sustainable Cities Initiative in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

This is outlined in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The project aims to contribute to the implementation of Montego Bay’s Urban Action Plan in order to address the main environmental, urban and fiscal issues affecting the long-term sustainability of the city.

The project, which commenced in September 2013, is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). It is scheduled to be completed in September.

Anticipated targets for the 2017/18 fiscal year include: a review of the draft Local Sustainable Development Plan (LSDP); continue assessment of the monitoring system and post monitoring system assessment; completion of prefeasibility studies for prioritised interventions for the St. James LSDP, Integrated Waterfront Park, and Coastal Contingency Plan; and the staging of a public awareness campaign.

Among the achievements up to December 2016 are: completion of analysis and diagnostic assessments; undertaking public opinion surveys and greenhouse gas and other supporting workshops; analysis of green house gas inventories; urban planning and traffic assessment and monitoring studies conducted; and completion of design for an integrated operating control centre.

In addition, the final action plan was completed and presented to the St. James Municipal Corporation in June 2015; the Charles Gordon Market was redesigned; and the Terms of Reference (TORS) for engagement of consultancy to complete the parish plan and New Market community survey was completed.