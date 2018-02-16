$466 Million Allocated to Construct New Classrooms





The Government has allocated a sum of $466 million to construct new classrooms for secondary schools and ramps for disabled students.

Details are outlined in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 15.

The new classrooms will be constructed under the Education Transformation Programme (ETP) with the objective of alleviating the shift system and overcrowding in secondary schools in the 14 parishes.

According to the Estimates, projects will be carried forward from the 2017/2018 fiscal year at Papine High, Norman Manley High, Mount St. Joseph’s High, Cumberland High, Westwood High and Sydney Pagon High Schools, under the ETP.

Additionally, five schools will benefit from new projects under the Programme with the construction of new classrooms on their campuses. These institutions are Maldon High, Spanish Town High, Inswood High, Muschette High and Eltham High Schools.

Disabled students will also benefit, as ramps will be constructed at 25 high schools across the island.

The National Education Trust Limited (NET) will be responsible for the provision of the new classrooms and the ramps in schools.

The NET is a Government of Jamaica company, which is limited by guarantee and is a registered charitable organisation that mobilises financial and quality resources for schools in Jamaica. Since its inception in 2010, NET has developed a track record for efficiency and adherence to quality standards, to the satisfaction of both donors and beneficiaries.

In addition to these projects that are to be implemented by NET, the organisation will be responsible for the installation of improved sewerage systems in 97 primary schools, renovating and creating infant schools across the island, the Solar Systems Project in Schools and the establishment of three diagnostic centres in colleges.