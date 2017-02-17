$40 Million Allocated for Relocation of AGD

Story Highlights







Just over $40 million in additional funding has been provided in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled recently in the House of Representatives, to conclude the build-out of the Accountant General’s Department (AGD).

The project, being spearheaded by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and which commenced during the 2016/17 fiscal year, entails refurbishing of alternative office space for the AGD’s relocation.

The money, which has been provided from the Consolidated Fund, will be used for the payment of retention works that have been completed.

Meanwhile, construction of the Falmouth Tax Office in Trelawny is expected to be completed this year.

An additional $158.5 million has been allocated from the Consolidated Fund to finish the work which started during 2015/16.

The new facility will provide improved and efficient tax services. This year’s allocation will also be used to procure furniture for the new building.