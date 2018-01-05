$4.8-Billion Road Rehabilitation Projects to Commence This Year

Story Highlights Fifty-one road rehabilitation projects are to commence this year to improve the island’s road network, at a cost of $4.8 billion.

Speaking with JIS News, Senior Communications Officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), Ramona Lawson, said upgrading of this section of the roadway is estimated to cost just under $250 million.

“Fairfield is an urban community in St. Catherine. The NWA will do mainly drainage improvement and overlaying works with asphaltic concrete. As part of the scope of work, as well, we will be constructing 1,100 metres of new drains,” she said.



The work is to take place in all parishes, to include construction of retaining walls, the laying of new base and paving with asphaltic concrete, construction of sidewalks and road markings.

One notable project is the widening of six kilometres of the Naggo Head main road in Portmore, St. Catherine, to accommodate four lanes. This is being done to alleviate traffic congestion.

About 2.05 kilometres of the Fairfield road in St. Catherine is also earmarked for rehabilitation. This project is estimated to cost $160 million.

The road rehabilitation project is being implemented by the NWA under the second phase of the local component of the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP).

The five-year programme, valued at US$354 million, addresses the need to increase safety on the roads by improving a number of important thoroughfares through widening, rehabilitation and realignment where necessary.

The first phase of the programme was completed last year. Several notable projects were the Ocho Rios Bypass, the Mona Road Rehabilitation and Drainage Improvement Project and repair of the Sandy Gully bridge.