27 MDAs Get Gender Equality Seal

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left) engages in discussion with Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Executive Director for The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, Jerry Butler. Occasion was a gender forum at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on September 6. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left) engages in discussion with Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Executive Director for The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, Jerry Butler. Occasion was a gender forum at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on September 6. Story Highlights Twenty-seven Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have received the Gender Equality Certification and Seal, having achieved specifi¬c standards in promoting gender equality in the workplace.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the seal means that the entities have created equitable conditions for men and woman, establishing environments where women’s work and contributions are valued.

The Gender Equality Seal for Public and Private Enterprises (GES) is a collective effort involving national governments, private-sector companies and civil society to establish and achieve standards that empower women.



Twenty-seven Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have received the Gender Equality Certification and Seal, having achieved specifi¬c standards in promoting gender equality in the workplace.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the seal means that the entities have created equitable conditions for men and woman, establishing environments where women’s work and contributions are valued.

“The fact that we were able to certify these entities is an indication that we have been diligently pursuing our gender-equality initiatives, including gender training, gender mainstreaming, monitoring and evaluation, which are outlined in our 2011 National Policy for Gender Equality,” she said.

The Minister was speaking at a gender forum organised by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on Wednesday (September 6),

She said the Ministry will continue to work with other government MDAs and every private business and workplace to ensure that they can acquire certification.

“We are proud of those entities that have already received (the) Gender Equality Certification and Seal… . We must, as a nation, continue to demonstrate our commitment to gender equality and to addressing gender gaps where they exist,” Ms. Grange pointed out.

The Gender Equality Seal for Public and Private Enterprises (GES) is a collective effort involving national governments, private-sector companies and civil society to establish and achieve standards that empower women.

Participating companies that successfully complete the certification requirements are awarded the seal to certify that they actively promote equality among their employees.

The key areas for Gender Equality Seal certification include eliminating gender-based pay gaps; increasing women’s roles in decision-making; enhancing work-life balance; enhancing women’s access to non-traditional jobs; eradicating sexual harassment at work; and using inclusive, non-sexist communication.

Since 2007, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has supported governments and companies in Latin America in participating in the Gender Equality Seal programme.

The 2011 National Policy for Gender Equality is aimed at mainstreaming gender in national development, thereby enabling men and women to contribute equally to the country’s growth, while having equitable access to the protection and privileges of Jamaican citizenship.