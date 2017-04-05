27 Entities Receive $60 Million in Grants from American Friends of Jamaica

DSC_P2 From left: President of the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), Wendy Hart; Environmental Officer, Sandals Foundation, Jonathan Hernould; AFJ Director, Jim Cada; and AFJ Executive Director, Caron Chung, display a US$125,000 representational cheque for the refurbishing of the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital’s male surgical ward. The hospital is among 27 entities, which have received grant funding totalling over US$470,000 ($60 million) from the AFJ, to undertake various development projects in the country. The presentation ceremony was held on April 3 at the United States Embassy in St. Andrew. + - Photo: Michael Sloley DSC_P2 From left: President of the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), Wendy Hart; Environmental Officer, Sandals Foundation, Jonathan Hernould; AFJ Director, Jim Cada; and AFJ Executive Director, Caron Chung, display a US$125,000 representational cheque for the refurbishing of the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital’s male surgical ward. The hospital is among 27 entities, which have received grant funding totalling over US$470,000 ($60 million) from the AFJ, to undertake various development projects in the country. The presentation ceremony was held on April 3 at the United States Embassy in St. Andrew. Story Highlights Twenty-seven local entities have received grants totalling more than $60 million (US$470,000) from the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) to undertake various development projects in the country.

A significant portion of money – US$125,000 – was donated to the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital for the refurbishing of a male surgical ward. This involved partnership with Sandals Foundation; member of the Jamaican diaspora, Sam Wright of Quality Auto Mall; and other partners.

The Alpha Institute also received US$50,000 for the establishment of a DJ training programme at the school. This will be carried out in partnership with Irie Foundation, a non-profit body based in South Florida.

Executive Director of the AFJ, Caron Chung, said the organisation is pleased to fund a programme that can open up many opportunities for talented youngsters.

“We recognise that the talent of spinning music is sometimes viewed as a hobby, but we know that there is such great potential to do more and for young people who have the talent to take that further,” she said.

She was speaking at a ceremony at the United States Embassy in St. Andrew on Monday (April 3) to hand over the funds.

The President of the AFJ, Wendy Hart, noted that the organisation has dedicated the past 35 years to supporting Jamaica’s charitable organisations and social initiatives.

She said the grants this year “will invest in literacy programmes, medical and dental equipment (and) training programmes – to invest in communities, to invest in change”.

A non-profit organisation founded in 1982, AFJ seeks to improve the lives of Jamaicans by supporting initiatives that advance self-sufficiency, promote healthy communities and strengthen the nation.

It assists Jamaican charities in the areas of education, healthcare and human and economic development.

To date, the organisation has raised more than U$12 million on behalf of Jamaica’s non-profit and charitable organisations.