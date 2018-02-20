$27.8 Million Earmarked for Education Sector Reform

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) Story Highlights A sum of $27.8 million has been earmarked for the ‘Support for Sustainability of Education Sector Reform’ project in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

A sum of $27.8 million has been earmarked for the ‘Support for Sustainability of Education Sector Reform’ project in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The objective of the project, implemented in September 2017, is to support the Government of Jamaica’s efforts to improve the performance of the education sector by assisting the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to improve coordination across the system.

The funds allocated for the new fiscal year will support interventions at the early-childhood level, teachers’ colleges, and provide technical support to the Department of School Services (DSS).

At the early-childhood level, a consultant will be engaged to identify and develop a plan of action for the strengthening of partnership between the Early Childhood Commission and the National Parenting Support Commission, while training workshops will be conducted to benefit various stakeholders.

For the teachers’ collages, consultants will be hired to undertake improvements to the internal quality-assurance systems of 10 institutions.

Focus will be placed on building capacity for teacher education in numeracy and science, including provision of resources to support instruction and improve the ability of training institutions to screen students.

The support to the DSS will see experts being engaged to support the Alternate Pathway for Secondary Education (APSE), and staging of workshops to aid in the implementation of new approaches.

The project is being jointly funded by the Government of Jamaica and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and is slated to end in March 2020.