$262.7m Earmarked For Improving Trelawny Communities’ Water Supply

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left), shares a joke with Montego Bay Mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, during the commissioning of the Warsop/John Daggy water supply system in Trelawny on February 10. Story Highlights The Government will be spending $262.7 million to improve water supplied to several communities in Trelawny.

This, according to Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who was speaking at the commissioning of the Warsop/John Daggy water supply system in the parish on Friday, February 10.

Dr. Chang said the project consequent on the findings of an engineering study conducted by Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL) on behalf of the National Water Commission (NWC).



The Minister, who is responsible for water, works and housing, said the study revealed that communities, such as Albert Town and Ulster Spring, receive water from nearby small springs and rainwater catchment tanks.

“However, a major problem…is the unavailability of a reliable supply of potable water. What we find is that the existing sources are inadequate, inaccessible and/or partially abandoned. As such, the communities need significant improvement in their supply,” he added.

Dr. Chang said previous studies determined that the most effective solution was to utilize the Quashie River as the primary source.

“A report recommended the abstraction of approximately 690,000 gallons of water per day from the Quashie River and the establishment of a treatment plant at nearby Freeman’s Hall. This, equipped with high lift pumps delivering treated water to two existing 60,000 gallon capacity steel tanks at Stettin, from which the entire area would be supplied,” he outlined.

Dr. Chang said this facility could serve nine communities, including: German Town, Spring Garden, Rock Spring, St. Vincent, and Burnt Hill, in addition to Albert Town, Freeman’s Hall, Stettin and Ulster Spring.

While noting that the project was “put on hold”, he said it is proposed to implement it in two phases.

“Utilizing water from the Quashie River and developing associated facilities to deliver water to the communities will be done in phase one. Utilizing water from the Mouth River, developing associated facilities and incorporating it into the system at a later date, if and whenever necessary, would be done in phase two,” the Minister outlined.

Additionally, Dr. Chang said several existing water storage tanks, situated at strategic locations, are being looked at with a view to renovating and incorporating these into the development.