260 Public-Sector Workers Register for SERP so Far

Two hundred and sixty public-sector workers have, so far, registered for the Government's Special Early Retirement Programme (SERP), which officially closes yesterday (February 28).

During a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee in the House of Representatives, today (February 28), Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, acknowledged the small number of persons and cited the need for an aggressive push of the programme to increase the number to the targeted 1,800 persons.

The SERP, which is being undertaken through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, was opened on January 2, 2018 and given an initial deadline of February 16, but was extended until February 28.



The figure is likely to increase by March 2 when Human Resource Departments across government complete the uploading of all the persons who have applied to the programme.

Mr. Shaw indicated that the Government wants “a smaller public sector, which is more efficient”.

Eligibility for the programme requires applicants to have 10 years’ service, with at least one permanent appointment in a pensionable post during that period.

Successful applicants will receive an incentive of two weeks’ salary for each year of service, up to a maximum of one year’s salary, as well as pay for vacation leave not taken.