257 Persons Receive Surgeries to Remove Cataracts

Story Highlights

Cataract surgeries were performed on 257 Jamaicans at the Mandeville Regional Hospital between April 8 and 10, by a team from Mind Body and Soul Ophthalmology Mission.

Sponsored by Drs. Koran and Pallavi Patel Family Foundation, the mission saw Drs. Nitin Shaw, Nirav Modi and Vipul Prajapati working tirelessly from as early as 8:30 a.m. and up to 8:00 p.m. over the three days.

Meanwhile, co-founder of the Florida-based non-profit Mind Body and Soul, Horace Morgan, expressed gratitude for the partnership with the Patel Foundation.



This brings to 750 the number of such surgeries performed by the team over a three-year period.

Drs. Modi and Prajapati, who travelled 57 hours from India to Jamaica, told JIS News that since the start of their career in 2009, they have done between 15,000 and 20,000 cataract surgeries.

Dr. Patel, who is a cardiologist, speaking at Monday’s (April 10) press conference at the hospital, praised the public-private partnership that resulted in the surgeries.

Mr. Morgan said he and his wife, Hillary, were giving back to their community by leading a mission to St. Ann, annually, at the Alexandria Health Centre.

They offer dental, paediatric, back-to-school physicals, women’s health, general health, eye care and prosthetic services.

“We address health for the mind, body and soul, and we believe in giving back,” Mr. Morgan said.

He was full of praise for the team of health professionals in Mandeville who worked with the team.

Mr. Morgan said that, to date, they have acquired 100 prostheses to be distributed, adding that they see some 1,000 persons during their annual mission to St Ann.

Anaesthesiologist and Head of the medical team, Dr. Nitin Shah, said his journey with medical missions began in 2011 with Drs. Modi and Prajapati. They have done 2,000 surgeries in Zambia, Kenya, South Africa and Jamaica.

The team left the island on Monday (April 10).