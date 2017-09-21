23 Retired Educators Honoured

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), greets retired Principal of Lyssons Primary in Morant Bay, Ena Barclay. Occasion was a Recognition Ceremony for 23 retired educators from the parishes of Portland, St. Thomas and St. Mary held on September 19 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), greets retired Principal of Lyssons Primary in Morant Bay, Ena Barclay. Occasion was a Recognition Ceremony for 23 retired educators from the parishes of Portland, St. Thomas and St. Mary held on September 19 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Story Highlights Twenty-three retired educators from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Region Two, who have served between 18 and 43 years, were honoured during a Recognition Ceremony held on September 19 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), Georgia Waugh-Richards, who brought greetings, encouraged the retirees to continue to contribute to education by sharing the wisdom that has been garnered over decades with the younger generation of teachers.





The retirees, who worked at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the parishes of Portland, St. Thomas and St. Mary, were presented with citations in recognition of their sterling contributions to the education sector.

Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, who delivered the keynote address, lauded the commitment of the honourees.

“It is my distinct pleasure to be here as we celebrate and honour our great principals, president and other distinguished educators who have served us so well… . You have been stalwarts of the teaching profession,” he said.

“We honour and recognise your outstanding service and professionalism and commitment to [the] education and training of students. The nation is proud of you,” he added.

“The Jamaican education system has need of you. Residing in you is a wealth of pedagogy that younger educators can benefit from. As your professional organisation, we encourage you to find a young teacher that you can mentor. Find a school that is in need of your skill and a community programme you can volunteer for and make lives better,” she said.