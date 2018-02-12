226 Graduate from National Service Corps

Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte (Right), presents the trophy for best recruit to Romaine Howell. Occasion was the passing out parade for 226 Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) soldiers, held on Saturday (February 10), at the Moneague Training Camp in St. Ann. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte (Right), presents the trophy for best recruit to Romaine Howell. Occasion was the passing out parade for 226 Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) soldiers, held on Saturday (February 10), at the Moneague Training Camp in St. Ann. Story Highlights A total of 226 Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) soldiers, including the first cohort of 42 females, graduated on Saturday (February 10), during a ceremony held at the Moneague Training Camp in St. Ann.

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade, in a prepared message, told the recruits that their successful completion of basic training “is just the beginning of your journey” with the JDF.

Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, who was the reviewing officer and guest speaker at the ceremony, congratulated the recruits and urged them to stick to the values learnt during their training.



A total of 226 Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) soldiers, including the first cohort of 42 females, graduated on Saturday (February 10), during a ceremony held at the Moneague Training Camp in St. Ann.

The graduates, who represent Intake 1702, went through 14 weeks of rigorous training focused on military service knowledge, basic first aid, and weapons handling, among other areas.

Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, who was the reviewing officer and guest speaker at the ceremony, congratulated the recruits and urged them to stick to the values learnt during their training.

“In the past few weeks, the core values of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) would have been instilled in you – discipline, integrity, honour, commitment, courage, and loyalty. These are values that we so urgently need to see more of in society as we progress towards increased levels of peace and productivity,” the Attorney General pointed out.

“I urge you to let the JDF’s core values become guiding principles in your life, and may you always have the courage to make the right decision, avoiding any behaviour that would threaten your ability to take up opportunities that may be offered to you in the future. Having this courage will set you apart for the right reason,” she noted.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte said it is truly remarkable to see the young batch of females joining their male counterparts as equals in the zest to serve and protect the nation.

“This is truly an achievement that we are very proud of as a nation, and to them I say ‘well done’. It simply goes to show the extent of what we can achieve, no matter the career choice and also regardless of gender,” she added.

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade, in a prepared message, told the recruits that their successful completion of basic training “is just the beginning of your journey” with the JDF.

“The life of a soldier is not easy. The profession of arms involves immense responsibilities. I am sure that your training staff has inculcated this mindset in you, and the onus is now on you, the men and women standing proudly on parade today, to continue working hard and performing at levels that you never thought possible,” he pointed out.

“I am confident that you are now sufficiently equipped with the requisite tools to perform effectively and display the right attributes of being a soldier,” he added.

The JNSC was established in 2007 as part of Government’s Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment programme (HOPE), which aims to provide educational and job opportunities for young people.

The graduates, who have completed the first phase of their military training, will be attached to various units of the JDF, gaining valuable work experience and professional skills.

Upon completion, based on merit, some will continue their journey as members of the JDF, some may choose to apply to become members of other public-sector organisations, and others may employ their newly learned skills in the private sector.