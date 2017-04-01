2,200 Jobs from Excellence Oyster Bay Hotel Project

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (3rd right); Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (4th left); and Chief Executive Officer of the Excellence Group, Monserrate Amengual (right), break ground for construction of the Excellence Group’s Oyster Bay hotel in Blue Waters, Trelawny, on March 30. Others looking on (from left) are Member of Parliament for Northern Trelawny, Victor Wright; Custos of Trelawny, Paul Muschett; Mayor of Falmouth, His Worship Colin Gager; Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz; and Member of Parliament for Southern Trelawny, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (3rd right); Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (4th left); and Chief Executive Officer of the Excellence Group, Monserrate Amengual (right), break ground for construction of the Excellence Group’s Oyster Bay hotel in Blue Waters, Trelawny, on March 30. Others looking on (from left) are Member of Parliament for Northern Trelawny, Victor Wright; Custos of Trelawny, Paul Muschett; Mayor of Falmouth, His Worship Colin Gager; Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz; and Member of Parliament for Southern Trelawny, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (March 30) broke ground for construction of the Excellence Oyster Bay hotel in Trelawny

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (March 30) broke ground for construction of the Excellence Oyster Bay hotel in Trelawny, which will create some 2,200 jobs for Jamaicans during the building and operation phases.

The US$110-million project is being undertaken by the Excellence Group, which is renowned for its award-winning luxury properties.

The hotel is expected to open its doors to guests in the first half of 2018. It will feature 325 suites with expansive living spaces, panoramic ocean views, and direct beach access.

Additionally, the property will house eight restaurants and seven bars on-site, all thoughtfully designed to cater to the whims of every individual guest.

The Prime Minister hailed the Excellence Group for what amounts to a “significant investment”.

He said he is encouraged by the fact that more than 2,000 persons will be employed and that there will be trickle-down benefits for the people of Trelwany.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, in welcoming the development, noted that it serves as a signal that “investment in our tourism sector is booming”.

“This is but another feather in our cap and a testament to the hard work we have put in place. Jamaica will benefit tremendously from this kind of high-end investment,” he added.

He further noted that the entry of the Excellence Group into the Jamaican landscape will certainly broaden the options available to visitors and help to enhance the country’s tourism offerings.

“This investment is proof of the confidence that the Excellence Group and our many other investors have in Jamaica. As we continue on our path to meet the objectives outlined in our growth agenda, this development project will aid in our quest to secure 15,000 new rooms in the next five years,” he indicated.

Minister Bartlett pointed out that a critical part of the country’s growth strategy is securing new investments, which “Jamaica has been receiving and which puts us in good stead to meet all of our growth projections”.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Excellence Luxury Hotels and Resorts, Monserrate Amengual, noted that the new property will further position Jamaica as one of the world’s leading travel destinations while creating jobs, enhancing the tourism product, and contributing to economic growth.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all government authorities for their support to continue our project and for the continued improving of the infrastructure of the destination,” the CEO added.

Excellence Group Luxury Hotels is a family-owned and operated resort group specialising in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in the Caribbean. It has resort properties in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.